Ed Sheeran Says His New Album Is Already Completed

Home News Cristian Garcia December 28th, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Ed Sheeran has announced that his next album is not only in the works but has already been completed. Fans, who are still basking in the success of his recent releases, were caught off guard by the news.

During a live Q&A session with fans on social media, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter casually dropped the bombshell. “I wasn’t planning on saying anything just yet,” Sheeran admitted with a sly grin, “but the album’s done. It’s ready to go.”

Sheeran, known for his meticulous approach to songwriting, hinted that this album represents a new chapter in his musical journey. “It’s a bit of a departure from what people might expect, but at the same time, it’s very much me. I’ve been experimenting with some new sounds, working with some incredible people, and pouring my heart into it.” (via NME)

The announcement follows what has been an extraordinarily productive year for Sheeran. Between the release of his critically acclaimed album “Subtract,” a sold-out global tour, and several high-profile collaborations, it seemed the artist barely had time to catch his breath. Yet, according to Sheeran, the new album was a labor of love, created during pockets of downtime while on tour.

“Writing on the road has always been something I enjoy,” Sheeran said. “There’s a certain energy you get from performing live every night, and I think that’s seeped into the new tracks. It’s raw, it’s emotional, and it’s honest.”

While Sheeran remained tight-lipped about specific details, he did tease fans with a few clues. The album reportedly includes a mix of upbeat tracks and deeply personal ballads, staying true to his signature storytelling style. He also revealed that a couple of surprise collaborations will be featured, leaving fans speculating about who might appear on the record.

“I can’t say too much right now,” Sheeran teased, “but let’s just say I’ve worked with some artists I’ve admired for years. It’s been a dream come true.” Despite the exciting news, Sheeran refrained from sharing an exact release date for the album. “All I can say is, it’s coming sooner than you think.”