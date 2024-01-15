Cradle Of Filth Share Update On Their Long Awaited Collaboration With Ed Sheeran

Home News Ryan Freund January 15th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

For those who are waiting for Cradle of Filth and Ed Sheeran’s much-anticipated collab, we just got an update. This collaboration was first brought to fans’ attention back in 2021 when Dani Filth (Cradle of Filth frontman) stated he was in touch with the singer. We also know that the track was in production (via NME) in 2022 but was halted due to Sheeran becoming a father. At this time the track was being produced by Scott Atkins and was slated for a summer 2023 release.

The song did not arrive this past summer, but now Filth is speaking to the Polish YouTube channel Pełna Kulturka about progress on the track. In which he said “one of the surprises, obviously, but it’s not so much a surprise is that we’ve got a song that we have Ed Sheeran guesting on,” (…) It’s gonna be on the album”. In this interview, the frontman also added that people have heard the song and that it sounds like both acts are combined in one track.

Filth also confirmed that although they are bringing on Sheeran the band is not taking on a commercial sound and that their upcoming record can still be described as heavy. He also added that fans of both should not expect the collaboration anytime soon as he slated the band’s upcoming album to come out in early 2025. Adding that this is primarily due to Sheeran taking the year 2024 off to take a career break. Whenever the song gets released we look forward to hearing it!