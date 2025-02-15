Post Malone Performs “Smells Like Teen Spirit” With Surviving Members Of Nirvana During SNL 50th Anniversary Concert

Home News Skyy Rincon February 15th, 2025 - 11:04 AM

Post Malone, who has a penchant for covering songs from iconic grunge band Nirvana, performed the group’s seminal single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during SNL’s 50th anniversary show. Those only familiar with Malone’s rapping might be surprised to learn he added his own twangy approach to Kurt Cobain’s fiery vocal delivery but longtime fans will find it doesn’t fall too far from guitar-driven tracks like “Feeling Whitney” and “Stay.”

Malone was accompanied by Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, marking the second time the three reunited as Nirvana within the past couple of weeks having previously played at the FireAid Benefit Concert on January 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Nirvana reunite again! This time with Post Malone on vocals at the SNL50 concert pic.twitter.com/zbFGQFCaxP — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) February 15, 2025

Grohl, Novoselic and Smear were accompanied at FireAid by a rotating cast of female vocalists stepping in for the late Cobain. St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Violet Grohl took the mic on “Breed,” “School,” “Territorial Pissings” and “All Apologies” respectively.

Malone has previously paid tribute to Nirvana with a special livestreamed cover set back in April 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. That set has since been announced for special vinyl release on Record Store Day 2025. Proceeds from the vinyl sales will be donated to MusiCares’ Addiction Recovery & Mental Health department. The vinyl boasts classic Nirvana tracks including “Drain You,” “Come As You Are,” “Heart Shaped Box,” “Something In The Way,” “Lithium,” “In Bloom” and more.