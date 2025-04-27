Shaboozey Releases New Collaboration with Jelly Roll “Amen”

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 27th, 2025 - 3:32 PM

Shaboozey has made a striking return with his new collaboration with Jelly Roll, titled “Amen.” The song is a standout track on his latest release, “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition,” which is an extended version of his breakthrough album now featuring six new songs and collaborations with the likes of Jelly Roll, Myles Smith, and Sierra Ferrell. This release continues to capture audiences with its blend of country flair and innovative storytelling.

“Amen” encapsulates Shaboozey’s skill in blending genres, coalescing classic country elements with a modern twist. The energy of the song is infectious, as Shaboozey and Jelly Roll create a stomping, Western-style anthem that is both reflective and celebratory. Shaboozey’s roots shine through in this track, showcasing his ability to reflect on his journey through music and life.

Shaboozey himself commented on the release, expressing what this new extended album means to him. “Putting out the completed version of ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going’ meant a lot to me—it felt like finishing a conversation I wasn’t quite done having,” he remarked. The artist emphasizes how these songs have been a platform for reflection, healing, and aspirations for the future, traits that resonate through every beat and lyric in “Amen.”

In addition to collaborating with Jelly Roll on this standout track, Shaboozey’s album also includes other popular singles like “Good News,” which recently achieved RIAA-Gold certification, and “Blink Twice,” featuring British sensation Myles Smith. These tracks, along with “Amen,” highlight the multifaceted nature of Shaboozey’s artistry and his capacity to fuse different musical influences into a cohesive and engaging album.

Shaboozey’s presence is notable not only on the charts but also on stages across the globe. His performances at prestigious festivals such as Coachella and the Stagecoach Festival are evidence of his cross-genre appeal and growing influence in the music industry. Furthermore, his song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” achieved remarkable success, securing multiple RIAA-Platinum certifications and topping numerous charts worldwide, making him a record-breaking artist.

These achievements reflect the depth and reach of Shaboozey’s “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” which continues to hold its place on the Billboard 200 while earning accolades from esteemed publications like Rolling Stone and Billboard. Through this album, Shaboozey beckons listeners to join him on a journey through the American West, showcasing a modern yet timeless exploration of life’s path and potential.

