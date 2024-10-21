Sand In My Boots Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Post Malone, Morgan Wallen and Brooks & Dunn

Home News Lauren Rettig October 21st, 2024 - 7:58 PM

15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner Morgan Wallen, creator of the Sand In My Boots festival, will be headlining this year’s festival alongside Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY. The festival’s website describes the event as “Three days of music and fun curated by Morgan Wallen, on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama await.”

This year’s lineup is a mix of Wallen’s favorite artists and inspirations, including Post Malone (whom Wallen collaborated with earlier this year and just wrapped up his F-1 Trillion tour), Diplo (who just dropped a new single with his group Major Lazer), Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, T-Pain, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Wild Nothing and more.

Both Wallen and Diplo have run into legal troubles this year, with Wallen allegedly throwing a chair from a balcony and Diplo allegedly distributing revenge porn.

Sand In My Boots offers five tiers of passes to choose from, including General Admission, Party Pit, VIP, Super VIP and Livin’ the Dream. Information on what amenities each tier offers can be found here.

Sand In My Boots Festival will be held from May 16–May 18, 2025 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, AL.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz