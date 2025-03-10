Unhinged Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring The Dillinger Escape Plan, HEALTH, Power Trip & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2025 - 1:20 PM

Today, Brew Ha Ha Productions, one of the nation’s leading independent music festival producers, has announced the launch of its latest festival brand, UNHINGED. The inaugural two-day extreme music event will be at the National Western Stockyards in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, July 26-27. The event is produced in collaboration with AEG Rocky Mountains and promises an unforgettable experience of live music, craft beer and more. For tickets and more information, click here.

UNHINGED Festival will feature performances from some of the most electrifying artists in heavy music today, with hardcore heavyweights Knocked Loose headlining Saturday and metal titans Lamb of God closing out the mayhem on Sunday. The festival will also feature an epic supporting bill that includes In This Moment, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Body Count, Power Trip, The Garden, Health, Converge, Sunami and more acts. The event will feature two full days of music from more than 25 bands on two stages, with no overlapping set times.

Beyond the music, UNHINGED Festival will elevate the experience with an exclusive craft beer tasting, which will be available both days from Noon to 3:00 P.M. as a $15 (per day) add-on purchase for those 21 and over. The UNHINGed Festival craft beer tasting sessions will showcase the best local, regional and national craft beer, hard seltzer and cider that solidifyies UNHINGED as a must-attend event for craft beer enthusiasts and music fanatics alike.

We’re thrilled to kick off the UNHINGED brand in Denver alongside the incredible team at AEG Rocky Mountains,” said UNHINGED creator and producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions. “This partnership allows us to create something truly unique for fans in Colorado, and we look forward to expanding the UNHINGED experience to new markets across the country.”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock