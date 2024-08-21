In This Moment Unveil Cinematic New Video For “Sanctify Me”

Home News Alana Overton August 21st, 2024 - 6:38 PM

In This Moment has once again caught the attention of fans with its unique blend of theatricality and hard-hitting music, unveiling a cinematic new video for their latest single, “Sanctify Me.” Known for their visually stunning performances, the band continues to push creative boundaries, delivering an intense and immersive experience that perfectly complements the dark tones of the track.

“Sanctify Me” is set to be a standout addition to In This Moment’s already impressive catalog, offering fans a mesmerizing journey through the band’s signature fusion of metal, drama and emotion.

The haunting imagery and evocative storytelling within the video capture the essence of the track, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. Tickets and discounts are available for purchase, as they begin their tour with Kim Dracula.