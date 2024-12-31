Ice T Explains How He Got Pink Floyd’s Approval For Body Count’s “Comfortably Numb” Cover

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 6:05 PM

According to nme.com, Body Count performed their cover of Pink Floyd‘s “Comfortably Numb” on The Tonight Show, with frontman Ice-T explaining how he managed to get Roger Waters and David Gilmour to approve the song. On December 4, Ice-T went onto to explain how he managed to get the track off the ground despite the long-standing dispute between Gilmour and Waters, who the rapper said “haven’t agreed on anything in 20 years.”

“We lay it out and then I just don’t think about the politics. So they go, ‘Okay, you gotta send this to Pink Floyd to get it approved’ and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not gonna happen,’” the artist explained. After sending the song to the band’s publishers and hearing an immediate “no,” Ice-T said it was “dead in the water” and he was “ready to trash the song” until his manager reached out to Gilmour.

Gilmour was “blown away” by the new lyrics, which touched on concerns about the scary modern world: “Human animals, we roam the earth in search of blood / Hope for humanity? I don’t think there ever was / We’re in perpetual war, that’s the only law / Can I change it? I doubt it / So I write songs about it.”

