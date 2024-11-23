Punk Rock Bowling Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Power Trip, Social Distortion, Fidlar & More

Home News Cristian Garcia November 23rd, 2024 - 8:15 PM

This Memorial Day Weekend in 2025, the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival will celebrate 25 years of unapologetic chaos, community, and pure DIY spirit. What started as a punk rock family reunion has evolved into an annual pilgrimage—not fueled by corporations but by the grit and passion of the punk rockers who make it all happen. After a quarter-century of breaking the rules, we’re thrilled to unveil a lineup that embodies everything this festival represents.

Making their PRB debut, Social Distortion will deliver their raw, legendary sound, packed with Mike Ness’s tales of love, loss, and resilience. Peter Hook & The Light will transport fans through Joy Division’s iconic catalog, from the haunting strains of Love Will Tear Us Apart to the pulse of Ceremony. The festival also bids a bittersweet farewell to Cock Sparrer, the East End London street-punk legends who’ve been tearing it up since 1972. With a core lineup that’s stuck together since the beginning, this will be their final festival bow.

Gang of Four will rip through their seminal album Entertainment!, while the Cockney Rejects team up with Olga from the Toy Dolls to bring a riotous blend of chaotic energy and undeniable punk ethos. This year’s lineup also features The Interrupters, FLAG, Power Trip, Bad Nerves, The Damned, Surfbort, FIDLAR, The Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner, Youth Brigade, The Adicts, Amigo the Devil, and a wave of fresh energy from Angel Dust, Kid Kapichi, Lambrini Girls, Gen and The Degenerates, and Sweden’s The Baboon Show, making their U.S. debut—plus many more.

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025 Lineup

Social Distortion*

Peter Hook & The Light*

Cock Sparrer

Power Trip*

The Interrupters

FLAG

Frank Turner

The Damned

FIDLAR

Amigo the Devil

The Adicts

The Bouncing Souls

Gang of Four

Bad Nerves*

Laura Jane & The Mississippi Medicals

Cockney Rejects

Youth Brigade

Bridge City Sinners

Surfbort

The Pietasters

Riverboat Gamblers

CoDefendants

Angel Dust*

The Baboon Show*

Civic*

Kid Kapichi*

Spiritual Cramp

Lambrini Girls*

No Bro*

Maid of Ace

Bad Waitress

Gen & The Degenerates*

Shitfire*

Violencia

Head Cut*

Terror Attack*

Babe Haven*

Billy Batts & The Made Men*

Revolt Chix*

The Rifleman*

Go Bold*

Death Tape*

*Denotes first-time appearances or U.S. debuts.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi