HEALTH Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Author & Punisher

According to metalinjection.net, HEALTH has announced they will be hitting the road this May for their Rat Wars Expansion Tour, in support of the band’s latest record, Rat Wars. The tour kicks off on May 3, at the House Of Blues in New Orleans, LA and wraps up the day before Welcome To Rockville in Charleston, South Carolina. All dates outside the festival dates will be opened by Author & Punisher. Get your tickets here.

To help spread the word about the upcoming tour, HEALTH went on social media with the following brief statement: “EXPERIENCE HEALTH IN 2.0.2.5. :: WITH @authorandpunisher.”

Rat Wars Expansion Tour Dates

5/3 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

5/4 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/6 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse Live

5/8 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple (no Author & Punisher)

5/9 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/10 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

5/11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

5/13 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

5/14 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

5/15 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville (no Author & Punisher)

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette