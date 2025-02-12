Converge Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara February 12th, 2025 - 9:05 PM

The Massachusetts progressive rock band known as Converge is back on tour, with a spring packed line up of dates just announced recently. The band is taking their talents all throughout the month of May, being only around for a short time, but a great time. Some of the cities feature Columbus, Daytona, Detroit, Nashville and Birmingham. If the band so happens to be in your area, it’d best be advised to get your tickets now. The tickets will be on sale, Valentine’s Day, February 14th at convergecult.com.

Not that their is any introductions needed, but Converge, formed in 1990 in Salem, Massachusetts, is a pioneering metalcore band known for their aggressive fusion of hardcore punk and heavy metal. Their music delves into themes of personal struggle and emotional intensity, delivering a raw and cathartic experience. In May 2025, Converge will embark on a U.S. tour, including performances at the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio to kick off the start of their performances. The fierce edge of the group will eradicate fans ears, in the best way possible, which is just the beginning of what is to come from the shows. Fans can anticipate high-energy performances that showcase the band’s relentless intensity and musical innovation.

Converge, On Tour:

May 09 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 10 Detroit, Mi – Lincoln Factory

May 11 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

May 12 Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 13 Birmingham, AL – Canteen

May 15 Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

July 24 Indianapolis, IN – Post. Festival

July 25 Cut Bank, MT – Fire in the Mountains