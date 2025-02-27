Green Man Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring TV On The Radio, Beth Gibbons, Los Campesinos & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Today, Wales’ largest music, science and arts festival, Green Man, has announced the first wave of acts to be playing at the event on August 14 – 17. Headlining this year’s edition are rowdy Belfast rap trio Kneecap, acclaimed indie sensations Wet Leg, legendary electronic duo Underworld, Brooklyn alt-rock mainstays TV On The Radio and Beth Gibbons, who is the lead singer of Portishead.

From opening the Far Out Stage in 2021 in one of their first ever festival slots, to topping the bill this year, Isle of Wight sensations Wet Leg will be bringing their wonky indie pop to the Mountain Stage for a joyous set. Wet Leg are one of the UK’s biggest success stories of recent years, winning three Grammys, two BRIT Awards and topping the charts with their eponymous debut album in 2022.

Green Man 2025 will round out with two beloved co-headliners, including Brooklyn alt-rockers TV On The Radio. Audiences can expect to hear the endlessly creative musings, cutthroat riffs and splicing energy of hits like “Wolf Like Me” and “Happy Idiot,” which immediately distinguished the band from their contemporaries in the early 2000s New York scene.

Also co-headlining on Sunday night will be Gibbons. She will be bringing her innovative and evocative alternative trip-hop to the Bannau Brycheiniog in a spellbinding closing set, with classic material like “Glory Box” and “Roads” as well as delights from her 2024 Mercury Prize nominated solo album Lives Outgrown.

The news follows a record sell out for Green Man, with all tickets for its 2025 edition sold in just 60 minutes. Without announcing its lineup and 11 months prior to the festival, Green Man is the first festival in the UK to completely sell out. Alongside the ten music stages, guests are invited to explore the wonders of the world around us in Einstein’s Garden to relax and rejuvenate in Nature Nurture and grab a pint in Green Man’s very own Welsh beer and cider festival at the Courtyard.

With a dedicated children’s area, comedy and literature talks and performing arts, the 2025 edition will bring all of these back to the Bannau Brycheiniog. Festival goers who have purchased a Settler’s Pass, which is a special ticket that includes discounts on local heritage sites, galleries, castles and more, will arrive on Monday, August 11, for a week in the Welsh mountains as part of their Green Man 2025 experience.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford