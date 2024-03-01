Green Man Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Explosions In The Sky, Big Thief, OSEES & More

Home News Brent Bassig March 1st, 2024 - 11:12 PM

photo credit Colin King

It was announced today that the 2024 Green Man Festival will take place in Brecon, Wales. The festival also revealed its lineup for the bands that will be headlining the Festival. The headliners include Big Thief, Explosions In The Sky, Jon Hopkins, OSEES & more suprises.

Green Man also mentioned that many more artists are still yet to be announced. Some of the other groups that will also be headlining in the Festival, This is the Kit, Wednesday, Sheer Mag, METZ, Model/Actriz, Lonnie Holley, The Waeve.

The festival will take place in August. It will run from August 15 through August 18. Many famous artists have performed at the festival.

Some other bands and artists that are also planning on performing at the Green Man Festival in Wales, are The Mary Wallopers, Mannequin Pussy, Nadine Shah, Fat White Family, Blonde Redhead, Julia Holter, Tinariwen, Omar Souleyman, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Beak, and Bar Italia.