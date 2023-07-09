Wet Leg Remixes Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue” With Brand New Instrumentation and Vocals

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 9th, 2023 - 5:20 PM

British indie rock group Wet Leg have recently remixed “Wagging Tongue,” Depeche Mode’s recent single, and added new vocals and instrumentals. According to Pitchfork, this new remix is featured alongside several other spins on the track in a collection by Depeche Mode. Listen to the Wet Leg version of the track via the official YouTube video below.

The remix features fast-paced synth beats with a ringing bell and distorted vocals, putting an intense twist on the Depeche Mode song.

Depeche Mode had previously released a music video for “Wagging Tongue” directed by The Sacred Egg and Anton Corbijn back in May of this year, on which Rolling Stone stated that “The words have a way of sticking in your brain.” The track “Wagging Tongue” appears on the band’s album Memento Mori which was released in March of this year.