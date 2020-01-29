Green Man Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Little Dragon, Thundercat and Michael Kiwanuka

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 11:10 AM

The Green Man Festival in Brecon Beacons, Wales has announced its 2020 lineup featuring neo soul/electronica outfit Little Dragon, eclectic funk/neo soul performer Thundercat and UK singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka among many others. This music festival will kick off on August 20th and will go until August 23rd across ten unique areas dedicated to the event.

Other prominent performers who are included on the festival lineup include electronica act Caribou, indie singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco, punk band Parquet Courts, rock band Black Midi, singer-songwriter Alex G, singer songwriter Torres and the indie rock act Ty Segall and The Freedom Band. The duo Lump, which consists of Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay will also be present. This festival has a special emphasis on the environment, and is partnering with Help Refugees and Newport to Calais Aid Collective, which will collect unwanted, unbroken camping equipment and food that will go to refugees around the world.

Little Dragon have announced a new album titled New Me, Same Us, which will be released via Ninja Tune Records on March 27th. This album was recorded entirely at the band’s home built studio, and its release announcement was accompanied by the debut of the band’s latest single “Hold On.”

Thundercat also has an upcoming 2020 album release for his latest project It Is What It Is, which will feature the likes of Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington and Steve Lacy. This album is set to be released in April of 2020 via Brainfeeder records and is accompanied by a new single titled “Black Qualls.”

Kiwanuka released a new music video for his single “You Ain’t The Problem” last year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna