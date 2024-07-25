Beth Gibbons, Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party & More Featured On Mercury Prize 2024 Shortlist

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

According to pitchfork.com, The Mercury Prize has announced this year’s nominees and the panel’s selections for the best British or Irish album of the year include Charli XCX, Beth Gibbons, Nia Archives, Berwyn, The Last Dinner Party, Barry Can’t Swim, Corinne Bailey Rae, Ghetts and others. The winner will be announced in September but the public ceremony has been tossed out for the first time in the award’s 32 year history.

When hearing the news, XCX went on social media to share her thoughts on the nomination: “brat has been shortlisted for the mercury prize and i really am so honored. its so nice to see this body of work get so much love, it truly means the world and watching it take on a life of its own has just been so wild and quite fucking crazy.”

This year’s panel of judges, chaired by the head of BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music Jeff Smith, includes the Jamie Cullum, Mistajam, Jamz Supernova, Phil Alexander, Will Hodgkinson, and Sophie Williams. Last year’s Mercury Prize winner was Ezra Collective, who became the first jazz artist to win the award.

