Wet Leg Cover Charli XCX’s “360” At Truck Festival

According to nme.com, during Wet Leg’s headlining set on July 27, the duo surprised attendees with a live cover Charli XCX’s “360” and now, the performance has brought in some mixed reviews from Wet Leg‘s fans. “I love her take of the song,” wrote one fan, “but she’s not giving.” Another compared the performance to “drunk karaoke.” Other fans were content enough with the nod to XCX, whose Brat summer concept has overtaken pop culture lately.

“Unexpected, but fully here for @WET LEG living their brat girl summer at @Truck Festival.”

To further explain Brat summer, nme says: “The Brat era got off to a massive start in February when Charli XCX shared a snippet of ‘Von Dutch’ on TikTok. Understandably, the reaction to it was huge, proving that the star wasn’t misguided in her insistence that she was “your number one” and “cult classic, but I still pop.”