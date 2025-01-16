Beth Gibbons Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon January 16th, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Beth Gibbons has returned with the announcement of her forthcoming spring 2025 tour dates. The trek marks her debut solo tour in North America as well as her first time performing in the area since 2011 when Portishead last played on the continent. The tour is in support of Gibbons’ latest album release Lives Outgrown which arrived last May to critical acclaim. That same month, she live debuted the album in its entirety during her concert in London. The record was preceded by the singles “Lost Changes,” “Reaching Out” and “Floating On A Moment.”

Gibbons will kick off the leg with an appearance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee in late March and come to an end with her highly anticipated Coachella performances in mid to late April. Her headlining tour will begin with a show at the Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 29. She will also be stopping off in Washington D.C, New York City, Massachusetts, Ontario, Michigan, Illinois and Colorado. Bill Ryder-Jones will be Gibbons’ special guest throughout the tour supporting her on all headline dates.

Lives Outgrown was a massive solo success for Gibbons with the record making our annual top 40 best albums of the year list as well as our top 40 best songs of the year list with “Floating On A Moment.” She was also included on the Mercury Prize 2024 shortlist alongside Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party, Nia Archives and more. Back in June, Gibbons performed Portishead’s “The Rip” during her solo show in Edinburgh.

Beth Gibbons Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

3/27-30: Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN

3/29: The Met – Philadelphia, PA *

3/30: The Anthem – Washington, DC *

4/01: Beacon Theatre – New York, NY *

4/04: Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA *

4/06: Massey Hall – Toronto, ON *

4/07: Masonic Cathedral Theatre – Detroit, MI *

4/08: The Auditorium – Chicago, IL *

4/10: Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO *

4/11-13: Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

4/18-20: Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

* w/ Bill Ryder-Jones

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat