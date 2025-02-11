Patti Smith Announce Fall 2025 Horses 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 7:28 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Patti Smith is set to perform her classic album, Horses, in full on a tour to mark the album’s 50th anniversary. Playing gigs across the U.S., UK and Europe, Smith’s band will feature guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty, each of whom played on the original recording.

The tour includes a performance at London’s Palladium on October 12- 13, with Dublin, Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo and Paris also featuring on the European run. The U.S. tour will visit Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington DC and Philadelphia. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to theguardian.com, Horses will also be commemorated with a tribute concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on March 26, which will feature Michael Stipe, Kim Gordon, the National’s Matt Berninger, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O and Sharon Van Etten, who will perform album tracks backed by a band including the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea.

Horses 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

10/6 – Dublin – 3Arena

10/8 – Madrid – Teatro Real

10/10 – Bergamo – Chorus Life Arena

10/13 – London – the Palladium

10/15 – Brussels – Cirque Royale

10/16 – Brussels – Cirque Royale

10/18 – Oslo – Sentrum Scene

10/20 – Paris – the Olympia

10/21 – Paris – the Olympia

11/10 – Seattle – the Paramount Theatre

11/12 – Oakland – the Fox Theatre

11/13 – San Francisco – the Masonic

11/15 – Los Angeles – Walt Disney Concert Hall

11/17 – Chicago – The Chicago Theatre

11/21 – New York City – the Beacon

11/22 – New York City – the Beacon

11/24 – Boston – the Orpheum Theatre

11/28 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

11/29 – Philadelphia – the Met

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford