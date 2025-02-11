Patti Smith Announce Fall 2025 Horses 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Patti Smith is set to perform her classic album, Horses, in full on a tour to mark the album’s 50th anniversary. Playing gigs across the U.S., UK and Europe, Smith’s band will feature guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty, each of whom played on the original recording.
The tour includes a performance at London’s Palladium on October 12- 13, with Dublin, Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo and Paris also featuring on the European run. The U.S. tour will visit Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington DC and Philadelphia. For tickets and more information, click here.
According to theguardian.com, Horses will also be commemorated with a tribute concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on March 26, which will feature Michael Stipe, Kim Gordon, the National’s Matt Berninger, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O and Sharon Van Etten, who will perform album tracks backed by a band including the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea.
Horses 50th Anniversary Tour Dates
10/6 – Dublin – 3Arena
10/8 – Madrid – Teatro Real
10/10 – Bergamo – Chorus Life Arena
10/13 – London – the Palladium
10/15 – Brussels – Cirque Royale
10/16 – Brussels – Cirque Royale
10/18 – Oslo – Sentrum Scene
10/20 – Paris – the Olympia
10/21 – Paris – the Olympia
11/10 – Seattle – the Paramount Theatre
11/12 – Oakland – the Fox Theatre
11/13 – San Francisco – the Masonic
11/15 – Los Angeles – Walt Disney Concert Hall
11/17 – Chicago – The Chicago Theatre
11/21 – New York City – the Beacon
11/22 – New York City – the Beacon
11/24 – Boston – the Orpheum Theatre
11/28 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
11/29 – Philadelphia – the Met
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford