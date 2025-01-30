Patti Smith Shares Clarifying Statement On Social Media After Rumors Regarding Injury At Recent Show

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

According to nme.com, Patti Smith has set the record straight and shared an update on her health amid rumors of illness and injury during her show. Videos of the artist‘s performance on January 29, at the Teatro Cultura Artistica in São Paulo, Brazil shows the artist sitting in a wheelchair gained attention on social media.

One clip on X/twitter was shared with a caption: “Patti Smith, 78, after falling backwards and being knocked unconscious. Return to the Cultura Artística stage and delight everyone.”

Patti Smith, 78, depois de um tombo pra trás e ficar desacordada. Volta ao palco do Cultura Artística e encanta a todos pic.twitter.com/H4QAAajvM9 — Raul Juste Lores (@rauljustelores) January 30, 2025

Another clip shared by a different user had a caption that read: “One of the most special moments of my life was seeing Patti Smith singing Because the Night strong and steady after fainting on stage 🥺🥺🥺 greatest artist in the world < 3.”

um dos momentos mais mais mais especiais da minha vida foi ver a patti smith cantando because the night firme e forte depois de desmaiar no palco 🥺🥺🥺 maior artista do mundo <3 pic.twitter.com/5u9KFqjKTp — ✦ bela ✧ (@belamuzy) January 30, 2025

And now, Smith went on her Instagram account to explain what really happened and gave an update on her health: “This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media.”

