Patti Smith Shares Clarifying Statement On Social Media After Rumors Regarding Injury At Recent Show

According to nme.com, Patti Smith has set the record straight and shared an update on her health amid rumors of illness and injury during her show. Videos of the artist‘s performance on January 29, at the Teatro Cultura Artistica in São Paulo, Brazil shows the artist sitting in a wheelchair gained attention on social media.
One clip on X/twitter was shared with a caption: “Patti Smith, 78, after falling backwards and being knocked unconscious. Return to the Cultura Artística stage and delight everyone.”
Patti Smith, 78, depois de um tombo pra trás e ficar desacordada. Volta ao palco do Cultura Artística e encanta a todos pic.twitter.com/H4QAAajvM9
— Raul Juste Lores (@rauljustelores) January 30, 2025
Another clip shared by a different user had a caption that read: “One of the most special moments of my life was seeing Patti Smith singing Because the Night strong and steady after fainting on stage 🥺🥺🥺 greatest artist in the world < 3.”
um dos momentos mais mais mais especiais da minha vida foi ver a patti smith cantando because the night firme e forte depois de desmaiar no palco 🥺🥺🥺 maior artista do mundo <3 pic.twitter.com/5u9KFqjKTp
— ✦ bela ✧ (@belamuzy) January 30, 2025
And now, Smith went on her Instagram account to explain what really happened and gave an update on her health: “This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media.”
View this post on Instagram
The artist continues with: “I had some post migraine dizziness. Had a small incident, left the stage and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people. I told them I was fine and sang them ‘Wing’ and ‘Because the night.’ I was checked out by an excellent doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.”