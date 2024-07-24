Danger Mouse & Karen O Share Collaborative New Single “Super Breath”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 24th, 2024 - 11:15 PM

In their latest collaboration, producer Danger Mouse and the enigmatic Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) have dropped a new single titled “Super Breath.” Danger Mouse, known for his groundbreaking work with Gnarls Barkley and producing albums for artists like Gorillaz and The Black Keys, brings his signature production style to the indie rock song. Recently, both artists have worked on a variety of unique projects. Karen O released the Her soundtrack as well as her deeply personal album Crush Songs. Meanwhile, Danger Mouse shifted from producing an album for A$AP Rocky to collaborating with Parquet Courts.

Lyrically, “Super Breath” delves into themes of resilience and empowerment, with Karen O singing, “Breathe in deep, hold it tight / Feel the power, feel the light.” The chorus, “Super breath, super strength / We rise above, we break the chain.”

One standout moment in the song is the bridge, where Karen O’s vocals soar over a backdrop of pulsating beats and shimmering synths, singing, “We’ll fight the night, we’ll chase the dawn / In our hearts, we’re never gone.”

According to Consequence Sound, along with the release of “Super Breath,” “Karen O and Danger Mouse also announced a deluxe reissue of Lux Prima, due on September 20th. Along with the original album, the new version will include a 7-inch of ‘Super Breath,’ with the B-side being a previously-recorded cover of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day.’”

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera