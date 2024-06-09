The Killers Cover Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps” During Governor’s Ball Set

Home News Cristian Garcia June 9th, 2024 - 8:22 PM

At the Governors Ball 2024, The Killers covered Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ classic ‘Maps’ during their headline set. As reported in an article from NME, the band closed out the second night of the NYC weekend festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday (June 8th). The kicked off their set with classics such as ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘Spaceman’, Smile Like You Mean It’ and ‘For Reasons Unknown’. After the closing of the 11th song ‘Runways’, the band performed Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2003 classic “Maps”.

During the stripped-back rendition of the cover, guitarist Ted Sablay stood on a platform on stage and began playing the guitar part to the chorus with frontman Brandon Flowers joining him. As the two continue to perform the cover, the audience began to chime with Flowers as they closed with song with its famous chorus, “Wait, they don’t love you like I love you / Maps / Wait, they don’t love you like I love you.”

.@thekillers have arrived and are ready to shut down day two of @GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/jcAPzPHnQ2 — NME (@NME) June 9, 2024

Next week, The Killers are set to kick off their ‘Rebel Diamond’s UK and Ireland tour, where it will see band stop off at London’s O2 Arena for six dates. For a full list dates of their tour and tickets sales to any of their shows check it out here.