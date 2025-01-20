Robert Smith Leaves Twitter, Michael Stipe, Carole King & More Launch Boycott On Meta Following Trump’s Inauguration

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to stereogum.com, today, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president in United States history. The nation’s big tech oligarchs have been working up to Trump with increasing enthusiasm by starting with Twitter/X’s Elon Musk before the election and continuing with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok’s leadership.

Zuckerberg announced this month that Meta would be loosening up moderation of language around topics such as immigration and LGBTQ+ people as well as abandoning fact checking in favor of X-style community notes. And when TikTok came back online in the US on January 19, just hours after going dark due to the enactment of a ban, it sent a push notification to every American user crediting Trump for reviving the app, which is move that indicates every major social media platform has now been overtaken by the right wing, per US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

These developments have led many people to depart from these platforms in protest. That number continues to expand this week, including some figures who have been major activists in addition to their musical contributions. The Cure’s Robert Smith, for instance, has often made headlines with his tweets about Ticketmaster’s “scam” pricing but he announced on Sunday that he is leaving his X account behind in favor of Bluesky, Instagram and Mastodon: “TIME TO GO,” Smith wrote in his final post. “ANY OTHER ACCOUNT ON TWITTER CLAIMING TO BE ME IS A LIE.”

19TH JANUARY 2025.

TIME TO GO.

ANY OTHER ACCOUNT ON TWITTER CLAIMING TO BE ME IS A LIE.

I MAY FROM TIME TO TIME BE HERE: https://t.co/wgY0dp14Tr

OR HERE: https://t.co/fjXtL5cOJ5

OR HERE: https://t.co/hsBEt2Jof8…

OTHERWISE I WILL LIKELY BE OUTSIDE. ONWARDS…

RSX — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) January 19, 2025

Meanwhile, several veteran musicians have announced their participation in “Lights Out META,” which is a weeklong boycott of Meta services including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, Messenger, Giphy, Meta Quest and Ray-Ban Meta from January 19 – 26. Among the artist’s are Michael Stipe of R.E.M, Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s and Carole King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carole King (@caroleking)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat