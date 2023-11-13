Dave & Violet Grohl Join David Bowie Keyboardist Mike Garson For Performances Of “Show Me How” & “Heart-Shaped Box”

Home News James Reed November 13th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Violet Grohl joined David Bowie pianist Mike Garson to perform a sequence of Bowie covers during a concert at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles on Saturday. In addition, Violet’s father, Dave Grohl, appeared as a special guest and joined his daughter for performances of Foo Fighters’ “Show Me How” and Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

With the company of Garson and his band, the 17-year-old Grohl sang renditions of “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Where Are We Now?”, “Lady Grinning Soul,” “Life on Mars?”, and “Aladdin Sane.”

She also accompanied her father for a duet of “Show Me How,” from Foo Fighters’ latest album But Here We Are, and Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” which saw Dave perform on drums.

Matt Pinfield attended the concert and shared clips of the performance on Instagram. “[Violet] was the featured vocalist all night with David Bowie keyboard legend Mike Garson and his band. She did stellar versions of all the Bowie songs. Her range is incredible,” Pinfield wrote.

Violet Grohl has been touring with Foo Fighters as a backing vocalist for the last several years. Apparently, she’ll join the band when they embark on a 2024 summer stadium tour of North America.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz