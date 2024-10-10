Kim Gordon Shares Intriguing New Bonus Track & Video “Bangin’ On The Freeway”

Home News Hunter Graham October 10th, 2024 - 4:56 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Experimental musician and veteran of Gen-X alt-indie legends Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon, has released her newest single, “Bangin on the Freeway,” as part of her solo project. Gordon, perhaps best known for her tenure in the innovative noise rock group Sonic Youth—who carved a unique niche in the New York art rock indie scene of the ’80s and went on to become one of the most celebrated alternative bands of all time—has been a major figure in alt music for 40 years. Her latest work, however, focuses more on raw expression and experimentation, making it wholly her own while sacrificing none of the eccentric energy she’s known for.

The song is a grimey, bedroom-pop dance anthem that features discombobulated electronic beats, layered synthesizers, bizarre time signatures, and dark ambience, giving the disorienting feeling of suddenly finding yourself at a stranger’s house party or on a gritty underground club floor with no choice but to go as hard as possible. It has all the characteristics of a late-night club floor-filler, as Gordon rhythmically imbues the song with raw sensuality and dark femininity.

The accompanying video is equally chaotic, featuring a whirlwind of imagery related to partying, driving, and dancing, providing a rich visual companion to the already mesmerizing track.

2024 has been a busy year for Kim as she has been booked to play Ohana Festival, Bumbershoot, and released two other singles over the summer, “CPR” and “Razzmatazz”.

Watch the full video for “Bangin on the Freeway” below: