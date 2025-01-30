Billie Eilish Joins Green Day For Performance Of “Last Night On Earth” At FireAid Benefit Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 7:43 PM

According to stalbertgazette.com, earlier this evening, Green Day kicked off the FireAid benefit concert, which is a two-venue concert extravaganza that is raising money for the Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. During their performance, Green Day launched into “Last Night on Earth” and were soon joined by Billie Eilish for the first surprise of the night. The lyrics are surprisingly relatable: “If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you.”

Billie Eilish joined Green Day at FireAid to perform “Last Night on Earth.” pic.twitter.com/lmvo9MJAhT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 31, 2025

After their set, Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong hugged Billy Crystal, who was there to welcome to the crowd: “Our goal is simple tonight, to spend more money than the Dodgers’ spent on free agents.” Crystal joked. The actor told the audience that U2 offered the first big donation of the night, which was $1 million dollars.

Crystal did mention that he was affected by the fires by wearing the clothes he wore when he evacuated. The actor lost home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood that he lived in for 46 years.

“We’re appreciative of this moment. I hope people remember this concert forever,” said Scott Jones, 54, who brought his daughter to the concert. The Los Angeles-resident wore a black T-shirt with “First Responders” written across his chest. His teenager wore the same shirt.