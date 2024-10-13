Joan Jett Endorses Kamala Harris In New Video For “If You’re Blue,” Neil Young & Jon Bon Jovi Follow Suit

Home News Maya Gotschall October 13th, 2024 - 10:33 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Rock and Roll icon Joan Jett & The Blackhearts released a new short music video for their song “If You’re Blue” that demonstrates the band’s endorsement for Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz for the 2024 presidential election. The video was directed by Kevin Kerslake, who has worked with other major artists such as Nirvana and Green Day, and sampled one minute of the “If You’re Blue” Joan Jett & The Blackhearts song alongside powerful words such as “We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the world. It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done. We must be worthy of this moment.”- a quote by Kamala Harris that was released in a video of her in the community on her Instagram page.

Joan Jett herself makes her stance very clear after stating to the press that “Every presidential election season, I’ve urged people to register and vote. Since 2000, I’ve felt the issues we face become increasingly consequential to our very core as Americans, and with each election, it is more urgent that we adopt policies that will keep America strong.” She furthers this urgency and endorsement with a conclusion to the new “If You’re Blue” music video sprawling the words “Vote Blue” big and bold across the screen as the song plays in the background.

Following Joan Jett and The Blackhearts suit, Jon Bon Jovi released his own endorsement post October 11 on social media detailing his new song “The People’s House” featuring Michigan gospel and country duo War and Treaty and how it “celebrates the this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea.” Bon Jovi went on to say, “The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one.” Legendary rockstar Neil Young also went on to endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz in a new blog post on the Neil Young Archives claiming that Harris is “…an honest, forthright truth teller who is experienced in the White House, free from ambiguity or evasiveness, who goes straight to the point.” Young’s strong dislike of Republican candidate Donald Trump is well known after suing Trump for unlicensed use of his music at Trump rallies therefore Young’s strong endorsement of Harris comes at no surprise.

Read about Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at SoFi Stadium in September, the 2019 MMBRQ Festival and their Summer 2024 tour alongside singer Alanis Morissette, all here on mxdwn.