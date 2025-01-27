Katy Perry Announces U.S. Spring & Summer 2025 Lifetimes Tour Dates

After selling out shows around the world for her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry has announced that she will launch an extensive run in the United States, beginning in Houston, Texas, on May 7 at Toyota Center. Produced by Live Nation and announced just today (January 27), the U.S. leg of the tour will also include concerts at United Center in Chicago on May 12, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 15, Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 11, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 19 and Paycom Center on May 9, which will mark Perry’s first-ever performance in Oklahoma City. Touring in support of her new album 143, the global pop superstar will be performing all of her hits, drawing from her extensive discography.
Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, January 28. The artist presale will begin Wednesday, January 29, at 10 AM local time ahead of the general sale starting Friday, January 31, at 10 AM local time on Katy Perry’s website.
Perry will be launching the Lifetimes Tour in Mexico, with seven arena shows. In Australia, the demand for tickets to her initial eight arena shows was so strong that five shows were added. The summer will bring Perry back to North America where, in addition to criss-crossing the U.S., she’ll play seven sold-out arena shows in Canada. September will see Perry traveling to South America, where her arena dates in Buenos Aires are sold out and limited tickets remain for her stadium show in Chile. Perry will wrap up the 2025 tour in the UK and Europe, where popular demand led to multiple added shows in London and Paris and new shows in Munich and Bologna.
The news of the Lifetimes Tour comes not long after Perry released the deluxe edition of 143, titled 1432, with new songs “I Woke Up,” “Has A Heart” and “No Tears For New Year’s.” The release of 143 was rather rocky, with fans calling out Perry for working with Dr. Luke on “Woman’s World” and Spanish authorities claiming Perry had allegedly filmed without authorization when shooting the “Lifetimes” music video. Nonetheless, this tour will most certainly see the resurgence of Katy Perry; fans have already been voicing their excitement online.
Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour 2025
04/23/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX
04/25/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX
04/26/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX
04/28/2025 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
04/29/2025 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
05/01/2025 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena Guadalajara
05/02/2025 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena Guadalajara
05/07/2025 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
05/09/2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
05/10/2025 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
05/12/2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center
05/13/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05/15/2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
05/17/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
05/20/2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
05/21/2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
06/09/2025 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
06/10/2025 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
06/12/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
06/13/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
06/14/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
06/17/2025 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
06/18/2025 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
06/22/2025 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
06/23/2025 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
06/26/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
06/27/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
06/29/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
06/30/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
07/12/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
07/13/2025 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
07/15/2025 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
07/18/2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
07/21/2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
07/22/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
07/24/2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
07/26/2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
07/29/2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
07/30/2025 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
08/01/2025 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
08/03/2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08/05/2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
08/06/2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
08/08/2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
08/09/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08/11/2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/14/2025 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
08/15/2025 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
08/17/2025 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
08/19/2025 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08/20/2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
08/22/2025 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
08/23/2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
09/06/2025 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario LA Florida
09/09/2025 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
09/10/2025 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
09/14/2025 – São Paulo, BR – The Town 2025
10/07/2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
10/08/2025 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
10/10/2025 – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
10/11/2025 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
10/13/2025 – London, UK – The O2
10/14/2025 – London, UK – The O2
10/16/2025 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
10/19/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
10/21/2025 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
10/23/2025 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
10/24/2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
10/27/2025 – Budapest, HU – MVM Dome
10/28/2025 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
10/30/2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
10/31/2025 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
11/02/2025 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
11/04/2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
11/05/2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena