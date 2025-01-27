Katy Perry Announces U.S. Spring & Summer 2025 Lifetimes Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig January 27th, 2025 - 7:04 PM

After selling out shows around the world for her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry has announced that she will launch an extensive run in the United States, beginning in Houston, Texas, on May 7 at Toyota Center. Produced by Live Nation and announced just today (January 27), the U.S. leg of the tour will also include concerts at United Center in Chicago on May 12, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 15, Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 11, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 19 and Paycom Center on May 9, which will mark Perry’s first-ever performance in Oklahoma City. Touring in support of her new album 143, the global pop superstar will be performing all of her hits, drawing from her extensive discography.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, January 28. The artist presale will begin Wednesday, January 29, at 10 AM local time ahead of the general sale starting Friday, January 31, at 10 AM local time on Katy Perry’s website.

Perry will be launching the Lifetimes Tour in Mexico, with seven arena shows. In Australia, the demand for tickets to her initial eight arena shows was so strong that five shows were added. The summer will bring Perry back to North America where, in addition to criss-crossing the U.S., she’ll play seven sold-out arena shows in Canada. September will see Perry traveling to South America, where her arena dates in Buenos Aires are sold out and limited tickets remain for her stadium show in Chile. Perry will wrap up the 2025 tour in the UK and Europe, where popular demand led to multiple added shows in London and Paris and new shows in Munich and Bologna.

The news of the Lifetimes Tour comes not long after Perry released the deluxe edition of 143, titled 1432, with new songs “I Woke Up,” “Has A Heart” and “No Tears For New Year’s.” The release of 143 was rather rocky, with fans calling out Perry for working with Dr. Luke on “Woman’s World” and Spanish authorities claiming Perry had allegedly filmed without authorization when shooting the “Lifetimes” music video. Nonetheless, this tour will most certainly see the resurgence of Katy Perry; fans have already been voicing their excitement online.

Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour 2025

04/23/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX

04/25/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX

04/26/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX

04/28/2025 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

04/29/2025 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

05/01/2025 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena Guadalajara

05/02/2025 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena Guadalajara

05/07/2025 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

05/09/2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

05/10/2025 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

05/12/2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

05/13/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05/15/2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

05/17/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

05/20/2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

05/21/2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

06/09/2025 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

06/10/2025 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

06/12/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

06/13/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

06/14/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

06/17/2025 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06/18/2025 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06/22/2025 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

06/23/2025 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

06/26/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

06/27/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

06/29/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

06/30/2025 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

07/12/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

07/13/2025 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

07/15/2025 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

07/18/2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

07/21/2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

07/22/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

07/24/2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

07/26/2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

07/29/2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

07/30/2025 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

08/01/2025 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

08/03/2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08/05/2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

08/06/2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

08/08/2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

08/09/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08/11/2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/14/2025 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

08/15/2025 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

08/17/2025 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

08/19/2025 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08/20/2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08/22/2025 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

08/23/2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

09/06/2025 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario LA Florida

09/09/2025 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

09/10/2025 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

09/14/2025 – São Paulo, BR – The Town 2025

10/07/2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

10/08/2025 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/10/2025 – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

10/11/2025 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

10/13/2025 – London, UK – The O2

10/14/2025 – London, UK – The O2

10/16/2025 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

10/19/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

10/21/2025 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

10/23/2025 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

10/24/2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

10/27/2025 – Budapest, HU – MVM Dome

10/28/2025 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

10/30/2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

10/31/2025 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

11/02/2025 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

11/04/2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

11/05/2025 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena