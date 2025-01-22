Royksopp Announce New Album True Electric For April 2025 Release & Spring North American Tour Dates, Share New Version Of “What Else Is There” Featuring Fever Ray

Home News Skyy Rincon January 22nd, 2025 - 12:00 AM

Electronic duo Royksopp have returned with the announcement of their brand new album True Electric which is set to arrive on April 11 via Dog Triumph. The record’s arrival follows the group’s Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries) which was surprised released back in December. The album was an ambient revisiting of 2022’s Profound Mysteries. They have also released a brand new rendition of “What Else Is There” featuring beloved experimental artist Fever Ray.

In addition to the album announcement and song, Royksopp are gearing up to hit the road once more, this time with a brief tour of the U.S. and Canada in the spring. The trek will kick off with a show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 15 at Coda. From there, the duo will be stopping off in Illinois, New York, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. The last scheduled show is set to take place at It’ll Do Club on June1 in Dallas.

The electro outfit toured North America last fall marking their first since 2017. 2022 was an highly active year for Royksopp which saw them release a plethora of singles including “Impossible,” “This Time, This Place,” “Breathe,” “If You Want Me,” “Control,” “Let’s Get It Right,” “Speed King,” “The Night,” “Me&Youphoria” and “Feel It,”

True Electric Tracklist

1.The Ladder

2.Impossible(ft.AlisonGoldfrapp)

3.ThisTime,ThisPlace(ft.BekiMari)

4.TheGirlAndTheRobot(ft.Robyn)

5.HereSheComesAgain(ft.JamieIrrepressible)

6.Monument(ft.Robyn)

7.Oh,Lover(ft.SusanneSundfør)

8.Unity(ft.KarenHarding)

9.YouDon’tHaveAClue(ft.AnneliDrecker)

10.The”R”

11.Breathe(ft.AstridS)

12.RunningToTheSea(ft.SusanneSundfør)

13.WhatElseIsThere?(ft.FeverRay)

14.NeverEver(ft.SusanneSundfør)

15.SordidAffair(ft.ManWithoutCountry)

16.IHadThisThing(ft.JamieIrrepressible)

17.FeelIt(ft.MaurissaRose)

18.DoItAgain(ft.Robyn)

19.LikeAnOldDog(ft.Pixx)

Royksopp Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

5/15 – Toronto, ON @ CODA

5/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

5/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

5/24 – Denver, CO @ ReelWorks

5/25 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey

5/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

5/31 – Austin, TX @ Concourse Project

6/1 – Dallas, TX @ It’ll Do

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback