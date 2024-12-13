Royksopp Surprise Drops New Album Nebulous Nights

Home News Skyy Rincon December 13th, 2024 - 4:00 AM

Röyksopp at The Novo, Los Angeles on September 22, 2023

Royksopp have returned with the surprise release of a new record entitled Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion into Profound Mysteries and True Electric). As the lengthy title suggests, the album is an ambient revisiting of Profound Mysteries which arrived in 2022.

Nebulous Nights is a live recorded reinterpretation of the album, seeking to deconstruct as much as it does rebuild. The tracklist consists of collaborations with Astrid S, Pixx, Jamie Irrepressible, Susanne Sundfor, Karen Harding and Maurissa Rose.

The Norwegian electronic music duo toured North America last fall which marked their first since 2017. 2022 was an highly active year for Royksopp which saw them release a plethora of singles including “Impossible,” “This Time, This Place,” “Breathe,” “If You Want Me,” “Control,” “Let’s Get It Right,” “Speed King,” “The Night,” “Me&Youphoria” and “Feel It,”

Nebulous Nights Tracklist

1. Waking Up From A Thousand Year Slumber

2. Slow Fade/R

3. We Enter/State Of Awareness

4. The Uxtáca Bridge

5. Soft Ascension

6. Flumen Aeternum

7. Oh, The Vanity

8. Lethargic Shift/The String That Passes Through All Things

9. Moments We Lost

10. Beacons

11. Waiting Still

12. We Remain Hidden/Consolation

13. Beyond Beyond/The Weathered Gate/ The Head Of The Statue

14. I’m There With You

15. Come With Me

16. The Veil

17. Misconceptions/The Crux Of It All

18. The House Of R

19. If Only For A While

20. Understanding The Inexplicable

21. Reaching For Secrets

22. Dandelion Pleasantries

23. Camera Obscura

24. Beside You

25. Always And Forever

26. The Space Between Stars/Paramnesia

27. Gone, Dissolved Into The Night

28. Back Then, Back When

29. All Things Passing

30. And So

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback