Royksopp Surprise Drops New Album Nebulous Nights

Royksopp have returned with the surprise release of a new record entitled Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion into Profound Mysteries and True Electric). As the lengthy title suggests, the album is an ambient revisiting of Profound Mysteries which arrived in 2022.
Nebulous Nights is a live recorded reinterpretation of the album, seeking to deconstruct as much as it does rebuild. The tracklist consists of collaborations with Astrid S, Pixx, Jamie Irrepressible, Susanne Sundfor, Karen Harding and Maurissa Rose.
The Norwegian electronic music duo toured North America last fall which marked their first since 2017. 2022 was an highly active year for Royksopp which saw them release a plethora of singles including “Impossible,” “This Time, This Place,” “Breathe,” “If You Want Me,” “Control,” “Let’s Get It Right,” “Speed King,” “The Night,” “Me&Youphoria” and “Feel It,”
Nebulous Nights Tracklist
1. Waking Up From A Thousand Year Slumber
2. Slow Fade/R
3. We Enter/State Of Awareness
4. The Uxtáca Bridge
5. Soft Ascension
6. Flumen Aeternum
7. Oh, The Vanity
8. Lethargic Shift/The String That Passes Through All Things
9. Moments We Lost
10. Beacons
11. Waiting Still
12. We Remain Hidden/Consolation
13. Beyond Beyond/The Weathered Gate/ The Head Of The Statue
14. I’m There With You
15. Come With Me
16. The Veil
17. Misconceptions/The Crux Of It All
18. The House Of R
19. If Only For A While
20. Understanding The Inexplicable
21. Reaching For Secrets
22. Dandelion Pleasantries
23. Camera Obscura
24. Beside You
25. Always And Forever
26. The Space Between Stars/Paramnesia
27. Gone, Dissolved Into The Night
28. Back Then, Back When
29. All Things Passing
30. And So
Photo credit: Brandy Hornback