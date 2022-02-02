Röyksopp Announce New Project Profound Mysteries For April 2022 Release, Share New Track “Impossible” Featuring Alison Goldfrapp

Home News Federico Cardenas February 2nd, 2022 - 9:56 PM

The Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp has announced a new album scheduled to release later this year. The project, titled Profound Mysteries is set to release April 29 on CD and Cassette. The forthcoming album will also be released on vinyl at a date that has yet to be announced.

In promotion of the project, Röyksopp has dropped a new single, titled “Impossible,” featuring British vocalist Alison Goldfrapp from the electronic duo Goldfrapp. Along with the new track came a video visualizer posted on YouTube, which was created by Australian artist Jonathan Zawada. The song starts off somewhat simply, with sharp and groovy synths playing over a somewhat slow drumbeat. Throughout the track’s six minute runtime, it continues to gradually build iteslf into a more ambient soundscape. As the track goes on, the repeating synths act as a bassline that continually lose prominence in favor of the building ambient sounds as well as Alison Goldfrapp’s vocals. Goldfrapp’s bright and somewhat soft vocals serve as powerful compliments to the dreamy background created by the electronic duo.

The track’s visualizer is simply a series of morphed and distorted images that are never completely and clearly revealed. Zawada’s hypnotic visualizer works beautifully in guiding the listener to a full experience of the gorgeous soundscapes of Röyksopp and Goldfrapp. See the visualizer for “Impossible” via YouTube below.

Profound Mysteries Tracklist

1. (Nothing But) Ashes…

2. The Ladder

3. Impossible

4. This Time, This Place…

5. How The Flowers Grow

6. If You Want Me

7. There, Beyond The Trees

8. Breathe

9. The Mourning Sun

10. Press «R»

“Impossible” is the third track and visualizer from Profound Mysteries, following the release of “The Ladder” and “(Nothing But) Ashes.” The release of Profound Mysteries follows the release of the band’s 2014 The Inevitable End, which the band had originally claimed would be their final album.