Röyksopp Share New Songs “Speed King” & “The Night” Featuring Alison Goldfrapp

Röyksopp has shared two new singles from Part III of his Profund Mysteries series called Speed King and The Night, featuring Alison Goldfrapp. Speed King begins with an ethereal, calm tone and transcends listeners into a spine-tingling and groovy dance number. The Night is a tune that would be included on an intergalactic, space-themed party playlist. Both songs follow the sun-drenched “Let’s Get It Right featuring Astrid S. Check out the songs below.

Profound Mysteries III will be released on November 18 and also features guest appearances from Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Jamie Irrepressible, Pixx, and Maurissa Rose.

Svein Berge & Torbjørn Brundtland spoke about the new album. “With Profound Mysteries part III, we conclude our triple album endeavor. Beneath its golden, shimmering sheen, lie levels of ambiguity and contrast; the sweet and the harrowing, the wonderful and the wrong. We are human, we dream.” Röyksopp also announced that there will be a series of vinyl editions for the entire campaign, marking the first time the music has appeared in this format. A deluxe 6LP box set housing all of the music from Profound Mysteries as well as an exclusive 32 page booklet designed by Jonanthan Zawada is complemented by individual 2LP releases for each part of Profound Mysteries.