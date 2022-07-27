Röyksopp Share Captivating New Tracks “Control” & “Let’s Get It Right” Featuring Astrid S

Home News Roy Lott July 27th, 2022 - 3:32 PM

Röyksopp has shared the gloriously sun-drenched “Let’s Get It Right featuring Astrid S. It is the tenth track released in the ever-expanding, following their latest track “Control,” Profound Mysteries project, a stomping, beat-driven dancefloor number. The new song will be featured on the Profound Mysteries II album, set to be released on August 19. In a press release, the duo spoke about the song.”We wanted to create a warm and sensual space in which the simple message of the song felt native. And to us, Astrid S had to be a part of that mise-en-scène.”

Astrid S also commented on the song “I’m thrilled to share another track from my collaboration with Röyksopp – I’m very happy with how all the songs turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”

The group will be playing a handful of shows in Europe. They are set to play a couple of festivals in Norway, Spain and Greece. Fans can preorder the album on the band’s website.