Röyksopp Unveil Euphoric New Single “This Time, This Place”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 27th, 2022 - 11:30 AM

The Norwegian electronic music duo Röyksopp (consisting of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) has released their new single “This Time, This Place. The new club banger features singer and film director Beki Mari. “This Time, This Place” will be a part of the duo’s upcoming album Profound Mysteries, which is set to be released on April 29 on CD and cassette.

Röyksopp announced their new project Profound Mysteries earlier this month along with their single titled, “Impossible”. Profound Mysteries is an expanded creative universe and prodigious conceptual project. “This Time, This Place” is hypnotizing and will surely put listeners in a great mood that will make them want to dance all night. Beki Mari’s soft, soothing vocals on the track are also an amazing touch as Mari sings, “Be light/ Be true/ Be me/ Be you/ We’re half/ We’re whole/ We’re one/ We’re all.” Listen to the song below.

On the topic of the euphoric single, Mari states, “I could only describe working with Royksopp as an out of body experience. My mind already had the trails of their music burnt-in; little pathways back to very specific memories and so being asked to sing for them filled me with an inimitable feeling. In Norway, in their studio, my voice spanned octaves I didn’t know I had; which was especially interesting as I was still learning how to fly. Working with Svein and Torbjørn was a divine blessing, something I shan’t forget.”

“This Time, This Place” is available to listen to on their website profoundmysteries.royksopp.com, as well as Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube and Amazon music.