Royksopp Debuts Intricate New Single “Me&Youphoria” Featuring Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs

Norwegian electro duo Royksopp are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming effort Profound Mysteries III, and what better way to do so than premiere a sizzlin’ single alongside it.

The pair, comprised of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland, readied a new single entitled “Me & Youphoria”, the title’s latter cleverly and loosely named after the hyperactive emotional state of the same name. Featuring guest vocals by fellow Norwegian singer-songwriter Gunchild Ramsay Kovacs, the song narrates the theme of longing desires.

A visualizer has additionally been issued to generate further buzz of the song’s existence.

In the video, a CGI-animated heart is shown slowly pumping and thumping to the pace of the song’s synthezied rhythms. As the video progresses, the viewer is met with extreme close-ups and zoom-outs of the heart forming a shell around it and then fully transforming into a neon green dragon.

The song itself pays homage to the 1980s craze of wave music with its electronic backbeat alongside being eerily reminiscent of certain soundbites you’d hear during the closing theme of the Grammys 2016 red carpet coverage. The song can also trace light amount of elements back to some of The Weeknd’s and Twin Shadow’s mid-2010s material.

In a quick chat with Stereogum, Royksopp disclosed to the press that the song “is all about desire. And what better way to convey such a raw emotion than via an über-analogue, synth-saturated kiss?”

You can view the video below after the jump: