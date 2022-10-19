Royksopp Share Euphoric New Single “Feel It”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 19th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

The Norwegian electronic music duo, Röyksopp, has shared a brand new single titled, “Feel It.” The track comes as the final glimpse into the group’s upcoming album Profound Mysteries III which is set to be released on Nov. 18.

“Feel It” features the soul singer, Maurissa Rose, and embodies that of a euphoric, dance sound. The tempo, instrumentation, and contributing vocals in the single’s chorus are all combined to create a sensational atmosphere for the listener that lasts seven and a half minutes.

The duo expressed that, “’Feel It’ is a nod to the danceable, eclectic blend of musical styles, which originated on the Ibiza club scene in the mid 80s and early 90s, commonly referred to as Balearic beats. The track itself is a house-influenced Italo-dub, blending genres in a ‘if it works, it works’ aesthetic. An approach that’s always been very dear to us.”

Previous releases from Röyksopp’s forthcoming project include: “Just Wanted To Know,” “Me&Youphoria,” “Speed King,” and “The Night.”