Röyksopp Join Astrid S On Vivid New Song And Visualizer “Breathe”

Home News Abigail Lee March 23rd, 2022 - 9:57 PM

In their latest installment from their Profound Mysteries project, Röyksopp collaborates with Norwegian singer Astrid S to create the single “Breathe.” The song is accompanied by a new work of art, “a vivid blue industrial design with black feathers.” The new artifact and visualiser is by Jonathan Zawada. Finally, this installment also includes the I Hate My Shelf film directed by Andreas Nilsson. Nilsson is an internationally known and acclaimed filmmaker who has worked with Kanye West, 2 Chainz, MGMT and others.

The press release defines the Profound Mysteries collection as “an expanded creative universe and prodigious conceptual project.” The cogs that make up “Breathe” work together to further craft this entrancing world, and it expertly invites audiences to pursue other releases by Röyksopp while waiting for Profound Mysteries’ full release, which is scheduled for April 29, 2022 and available for pre-order now.

Watch the film here:

Nilsson’s part of the production, I Hate My Shelf, is captivating and composed of a single long shot. It begins with a view of a woman in a blue robe leaning against the wall of a corridor, a piece of art that resembles a podium standing before her.

As Astrid S’ vocals fill the air, the lights begin to flicker and a man enters the frame. The camera moves away from the couple who have begun to speak and instead focuses on the spinning art, which is actually what appears to be a shelf positioned at a sharp angle with a mug sitting at its edge. The mug seems to be glued down or defying gravity.

The video wraps up with an unsettling view of a computer-generated man and woman — the same from earlier — appearing at the end of the table and walking down.

Röyksopp, Astrid S, Nilsson and Zawada’s combined creation is a jarring and thought-provoking addition to the Profound Mysteries world.