Andreas Kisser Says Sepultura Members Were Surprised By Eloy Casagrande’s Departure To Join Slipknot

According to blabbermouth.net, during a new interview with Overdrive.ie‘s Oran O’Beirne, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser was asked if drummer Eloy Casagrande‘s decision to leave the band and join Slipknot was influenced by the fact that Sepultura was about to embark on a farewell tour.

“I have no idea, man. You have to ask him. Because we were very surprised by his decision. We were working on the farewell tour for two years with him and three weeks before the first show, he decided to leave out of nowhere. It was really weird and he decided three weeks before the first date that we were working for two years to happen, with his approval and everything. “We were discussing setlist, all the effects and everything.” said Kisser.

The guitarist adds: “But he decided to go at that moment and he left. Greyson came up to my mind right away, ’cause we were following him. My son, Yohan, showed me his videos, Derrick saw him playing with Suicidal Tendencies in L.A. And he came to my mind right away. And I called him and 48 hours later, we were together.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete