Billy Corgan, John 5, Richard Patrick & More Reportedly In Attendance At Marilyn Manson’s Birthday Celebration

According to nme.com, Billy Corgan, James Iha, Falling in Reverse‘s Ronnie Radke and other artists were in attendance at Marilyn Manson‘s 56th birthday party on January 5. Manson celebrated his birthday with an intimate party held at what appeared to be a bar or restaurant.

Various photos and video clips of the night were shared on Instagram by Vanessa Alexandra, who is one of Manson’s friends, as well as the Marylin Manson fan account @marilynmanson.gallery. In one video, a crowd of invited guests took a moment to sing “Happy Birthday” to the musician. Manson also took a moment to thank everyone for coming and shared that he will befour years sober a month from now.

Corgan and his Smashing Pumpkins bandmate Iha’s appearance at the party was a complete surprise. Both Manson and Corgan were once involved in a long-running feud after “The Beautiful People” singer told the “1979” hitmaker that he resembled Charlie Brown. However, in 2014, it seemed that the two had made amends after Manson joined the Smashing Pumpkins on stage in London.

Other attendees included Motley Crüe guitarist John 5, American photographer Joseph Cultice, Richard Patrick, director Bill Yukich, musician Wednesday 13 and other artists.

