ShipRocked Cruise Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange & More

Savanna Henderson October 31st, 2023 - 4:08 PM

As the calendar flips to 2024, rock music enthusiasts are eagerly gearing up for the much-anticipated ShipRocked Cruise, which has just dropped its explosive lineup for the upcoming year. Promising an unforgettable journey across the high seas, this renowned music festival on water boasts a star-studded roster featuring some of the heaviest hitters in the rock and metal scene.

Leading the charge for the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise are some of the biggest names in the industry, ensuring that this nautical adventure will be nothing short of legendary. I Prevail returns with their high-energy performances, armed with a discography of anthems that have rocked the charts. With their dynamic stage presence, they are set to captivate the ShipRocked audience once again.

Killswitch Engage, known for their powerful blend of metalcore, melodic vocals, and intense guitar riffs, will bring the thunder to the open seas. Their live shows are nothing short of a sonic assault, promising a memorable experience for cruisers.

Code Orange, the genre-defying powerhouse, will deliver their unique fusion of hardcore, industrial, and electronic elements. Their inclusion in the lineup adds an edgy and experimental flavor to the festival. Highly Suspect, with their blues-infused rock sound and charismatic frontman, will undoubtedly keep the ShipRocked crowd on their feet.

In addition to the headliners, the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise offers a diverse array of bands, each with their own unique sound and fan base. Bands like Pop Evil, Black Stone Cherry, and The Dead Daisies bring their A-game to the stage, offering a mix of hard rock, bluesy tones, and pure rock ‘n’ roll energy that is sure to keep the party going. Bands such as South of Eden, Bad Wolves, and Another Day Dawns have been making waves in the rock scene and will have the opportunity to make a lasting impression.

This year’s ShipRocked Cruise is destined to be a remarkable voyage for all attendees, offering a perfect blend of rock and metal that will leave fans exhilarated. With the ocean as the backdrop and a lineup featuring some of the most electrifying acts in the industry, the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise promises an unforgettable experience for rock and metal enthusiasts. So, get ready to set sail on a musical journey of epic proportions, and prepare to be rocked to your core.