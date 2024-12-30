Mark Morton of Lamb of God Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

Home News Juliet Paiz December 30th, 2024 - 1:40 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Mark Morton, guitarist for Lamb of God, recently celebrated six years of sobriety, marking a huge personal achievement. He opened up about his past struggles with addiction and how deciding to get sober changed his life. Morton admitted that substance abuse was affecting not just his music career, but his relationships and overall well-being.

Though it wasn’t an easy road, Morton has found strength in his recovery. He shared how being sober has brought him more clarity, helping him focus on both his music and the people who matter most. Grateful for the support of his family, friends and fans, Morton emphasized that his recovery is still a work in progress, but it’s made him feel more grounded and clear-headed than ever before.

Through his story, Morton hopes to inspire others who are facing similar challenges. By sharing his journey, he encourages anyone struggling with addiction to seek help and believe that change is possible. His commitment to sobriety is a reminder that no matter the obstacles, it’s always possible to take control and start fresh.

In January 2020 Mark Morton released a solo EP titled Ether. The EP featured three original songs and two cover songs. Additionally in 2020 the Morton Gaster Papadopoulos project released “The Burnt Offerings” which featured Morton on guitar.