Fiona Apple Covers Idaho state song “Here We Have Idaho”

Fiona Apple recently has covered the Idaho state song as a contribution to the radio program This American Life. The episode that used Apple’s cover was titled “Jane Doe” and follows the aftermath of 19-year old Idaho state legislature intern accusing state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger of sexual assault. The song appears at the end of Act II which is a slightly past the hour mark of the radio show’s full episode.

Apple’s rendition of “Here We Have Idaho” feature the production work of Amy Wood on drums and percussion, John Would on tremolo guitar, David Garza manning acoustic and electric guitar, piano, and backing vocals, and Sabastian Steinberg on bass, electric autoharp, and additional vocals. The cover is soft and laidback in sound, the casual style of vocal delivery and the twang of the guitars paints a vivid picture of the Midwest through the listening experience.

Since releasing her 2020 studio album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Apple has done other covers and musical work for other shows. Mentioned by Pitchfork, the singer has written songs for the animated comedy series Central Park, released her cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More”, and has composed music for both Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series and a short film for the National Courtwatch Network.