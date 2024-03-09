Outlaw Country Cruise Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Steve Earle, Lucina Williams & More

Home News Cristian Garcia March 9th, 2024 - 8:56 PM

Steve Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus, the leader in festivals and music cruises for than two decades, have announced Outlaw County Cruise 9. The voyage will sail February 22-28 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau Bahamas and St. Thomas (USVI) aboard the Norwegian Gem.

This upcoming ninth voyage of the Outlaw Country Cruise will feature six nights of music and adventure on the Caribbean Sea, where it will be highlighted by a wide range of Outlaw Country greats including: Old Crow Medicine Show, John Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and many more to be announced.

For the acclaimed Americana string band, Old Crow Medicine Show will headline the cruise, for their support of last year’s Grammy-nominated album Jubilee. Their appearance will also celebrate the 25th anniversary. In a statement from jambands.com, the band has stated “25 years we first journeyed across the continent with fiddles and banjos blazing, the unstoppable spirit of Old Crow remains.”

For other artists like Lucinda Williams and John Hiatt, this cruise will also support the releases of Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart and Leftover Feelings respectively.

First round pre-sale signups are available now through March 10 at 11:59 PM (ET) and will conclude March 13 at 11:59 PM (ET) Public on sales begin March 15 at 2:00 PM (ET).