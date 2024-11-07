Bruce Springsteen Introduces “Long Walk Home” As “Fighting Prayer For My Country” Following Trump Reelection

Home News Will Close November 7th, 2024 - 3:35 PM

In a powerful and reflective performance last night in Toronto, Canada Bruce Springsteen took the stage for a post-election concert at Madison Square Garden, just days after former President Donald Trump won reelection. In an impassioned performance, the long time musician put on a show echoing feelings of hope and motivation to keep going.

To listen to the live performance click here:

Springsteen, known for his electric and often politically charged performances, used the moment to express concern for the current state of America. Springsteen has publicly made statements regarding his opposition to Donald Trump.

Consequence Sound reports that the New Jersey musician had publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The emotional rendition of “Long Walk Home” resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom joined in on the chorus, chanting along as Springsteen’s raspy voice echoed through the arena.

Throughout the night, Springsteen revisited songs that reflected his themes of resilience, unity, and hope, bridging the gap between the past and a future he encouraged fans not to give up on. As the concert came to a close, Springsteen reminded the crowd, “America’s journey isn’t over. We’ve got work to do.”

The musician’s influence has reached outside of the political landscape as well, with a biopic about him currently in in the works featuring Jeremy Allen White.