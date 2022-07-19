Fiona Apple Covers Charlie Rich’s “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 3:27 PM

Grammy award-winning singer songwriter Fiona Apple recently shared her cover of Charlie Rich’s “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World.” Apple’s cover of the Rich’s song is faithful to the original yet she transforms the cover into a song of her own, gracefully playing the piano alongside her melodic vocals. It is equally intense and intricate, showing her appreciation for musical pioneers such as Rich.

Apple has not performed her own songs live since 2017 with the exception of her appearance during The New Yorker’s Virtual Festival back in 2020. During the set, she played “I Want You To Love Me,” “Shameika” and “Fetch The Bolt Cutters.”

This is not Apple’s first cover, back in April 2021, she joined Sharon Van Etten for a cover of “Love More.” Earlier this month, she teamed up with Watkins Family Hour to cover “(Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You.” She has also recently been advocating for virtual court access and addressed the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade in a video statement posted on Youtube. Apple’s song “Shameika” was featured in the new Candyman movie last year; she donated the royalties from the track to Harlem’s Children Zone.

Apple previously won three Grammys, one for Best Rock Performance for “Shameika”, Best Alternative Music Album for 2020’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for “Criminal.” She has also been nominated for a total of 11 Grammys thus far.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat