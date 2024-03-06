Iron & Wine Teams Up With Fiona Apple For New Song “All In Good Time”

Home News Roy Lott March 6th, 2024 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Iron & Wine shares “All In Good Time,” a glorious new song in which Fiona Apple lends her voice and written by Sam Beam in the vein of classic call-and-response style duets made famous by Dolly and Kenny and George and Tammy.

Sam Beam says of Fiona’s contribution to the song, “Her voice is a miracle that sounds like both a sacrifice and a weapon at the same time.” The glorious single is a standout from Iron & Wine’s forthcoming album, Light Verse and follows their previously released song “You Never Know.”



Light Verse is a ten-track collection produced by Beam and mixed and engineered by Dave Way at Waystation and Silent Zoo Studios in Los Angeles. Light Verse is the first full-length Iron & Wine release in over seven years and follows his two Grammy-nominated releases, 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden EP.

Iron & Wine will also be extending his 2024 headlining tour plans to support Light Verse to include a UK and EU run this fall, which begins October 22 in Belfast, Ireland at Mandela Hall and ends November 15th in Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8th at 10 am local.

His North American leg will begin Friday, June 14th in Milwaukee, WI at The Pabst Theatre and currently run through Saturday, August 24th in Nashville, TN at The Ryman.

