Maggie Rogers & Bruce Springsteen Join Zach Bryan For Live Performances Of Unreleased Single “Sandpaper” & “Revival”

James Reed March 29th, 2024 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bruce Springsteen joined country superstar Zach Bryan on stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center March 27.

The Boss took time out from his own tour, which is currently on the West Coast of the US, to fly over to New York for the appearance.

Bryan was wearing a Springsteen shirt for the performance, and the two musicians played a version of Bryan’s unreleased song, ‘Sandpaper’, as well as his 2019 song ‘Revival’, for which they were joined on stage by Maggie Rogers.

The 2024 portion of Springsteen’s current world tour restarted last week after the Boss had to postpone a hefty chunk of shows in 2023 due to health concerns.

The worries appeared toward the end of last year, when the singer-songwriter needed to be treated for peptic ulcer disease, and was forced to postpone his shows after playing in New Jersey on September 3.

On March 19, he returned to the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, playing a set incorporating tracks from across his extensive discography, ranging from his first album, ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.’, through 2022’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’.