Tom Morello Joins Bruce Springsteen Onstage For Live Performances Of “The Ghost of Tom Joad” & “American Skin (41 Shots)”

James Reed April 8th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Former E Street Band artist Tom Morello reunited with Bruce Springsteen at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on April 7, joining on guitar for “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “American Skin (41 Shots).”

Marking the 2024 tour debuts of both songs, it was also Springsteen’s first time playing “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “American Skin (41 Shots)” with the E Street Band since 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Per usual, the encore was combined with classics like “Born to Run,” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “Glory Days,” and “Dancing in the Dark.” Springsteen and the E Street Band are confirmed to tour throughout North America, the UK, and Europe for much of the remainder of 2024.

Morello and Springsteen have collaborated occasionally since 2008, when the Rage Against the Machine guitarist first joined Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage. The following year, Morello was a special guest during Springsteen’s closing set at the 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden.

After playing guitar on two tracks from Springsteen’s 2012 album, Wrecking Ball, Morello filled in for E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt during the Australian leg of the supporting tour. He contributed heavily to the 2014 album High Hopes, including a re-recording of “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and once again stood in for Van Zandt on the “High Hopes Tour.”

In 2021, Morello recruited Springsteen and Eddie Vedder for a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” which appeared on his solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire.



