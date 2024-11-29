Snoop Dogg Joined By Sting For New Single “Another Part Of Me”

Home News Catalina Martello November 29th, 2024 - 6:18 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Consequence Sound, rapper Snoop Dogg has released a new single with Sting “Another Part Of Me” which comes a week after Snoop’s release of “Outta da Blue” and a month after the release of “Gorgeous.” Snoop is keeping his fans at the edge of their seats as he released “Another Part Of Me” as one of his latest tracks from his highly anticipated upcoming album Missionary. Snoop announced the release of “Another Part Of Me” via an Instagram post with the caption, “Another Part of Me. Snoop + @drdre ft. @theofficialsting out now. Missionary 12/13 🎤👊🏿👀✔️🔊,” reminding fans of the release date of Missionary.

“Another Part Of Me” is produced by Snoop’s long term friend Dr.Dre and The ICU. The song opens with what seems to be a live performance of “Message in a Bottle” with a crowd singing and cheering along. Snoop then comes in with melodic vocals before settling into his typical rap tune. The song in itself features soft rap and vocals, but Sting does introduce his own atypical style of quick-flow rap which is different from the usual The Police flow that Sting is known for. Despite Sting gravitating away from his usual tune, Snoop incorporates melodies that are inspired from The Police throughout the song.

“Outta da Blue,” “Gorgeous” and “Another Part Of Me” are all singles set to be released on Snoop’s album Missionary with “Another Part Of Me” being the third song released. Missionary is Snoop’s first album to be solely produced by Dr. Dre since 1993’s popular album DoggyStyle. Fans are excited to see this duo return and produce another legendary album.





