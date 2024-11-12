Sting Denies Diddy Allegations Have Negatively Impacted “Every Breath You Take”: “It Doesn’t Taint The Song At All For Me”

Home News Will Close November 12th, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Sting has publicly responded to recent questions surrounding his iconic song, “Every Breath You Take,” amidst allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who famously sampled the song in his 1997 hit, “I’ll Be Missing You.” In a new interview, Sting clarified that Diddy’s controversies have not tainted the song in his eyes, maintaining that he still holds “Every Breath You Take” in high regard.

NME reports that Sting claims that the song is still very dear to him, and that the rappers sampling “doesn’t taint the song”.

The song, originally released by The Police in 1983, became an unexpected anthem of remembrance in the late 1990s when Diddy reimagined it as a tribute to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. Diddy’s version went on to top charts worldwide, bringing renewed attention—and significant royalties—to Sting, who retained ownership of the original composition.

“Every Breath You Take” continues to be one of the most frequently played tracks in Sting’s catalog. Despite the recent headlines concerning Diddy. The musician dismissed the idea that Diddy’s personal life or allegations could affect his feelings toward the song or its impact on listeners.

Ultimately, Sting appears unbothered by the recent controversies, choosing to focus instead on the enduring power and resonance of “Every Breath You Take” itself.

The news comes a couple weeks after the legendary musician was announced to be featured on the upcoming Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album, Missionary.

Photo credit: Mehrren Rizvi.